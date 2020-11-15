Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of week 10 games, including TV info and tonight’s Sunday Night Football’s game on NBC between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Week 10 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans are allowing spectators at nearly 12.5% capacity.

Sunday, November 15

The Giants are not allowing spectators until further notice.

The Packers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

The Lions are not currently allowing spectators.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 fans to attend games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals are allowing up to 4,200 spectators to attend Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers are allowed to host up to 7,500 spectators.

The Saints are expected to allow up to 6,000 spectators this week.

The Rams are not allowing spectators until further notice.

The Patriots will not be allowing spectators this season.

Monday, November 16

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field