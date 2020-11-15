When was the last time the Patriots missed the playoffs?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since Bill Belichick took over as New England’s head coach in 2000, the Patriots have had quite an impressive resume–6 Super Bowls, 9 Super Bowl appearances, 17 playoff appearances, and 19 straight winning seasons–and that’s just a few of their accomplishments. However, since longtime quarterback Tom Brady parted ways with the team and took his talents to Tampa Bay, the 2020 Patriots have looked nothing like the dynasty of the last two decades.

With a 3-5 record, the Patriots currently sit 11th in the AFC division, just two games out of the final playoff spot. The last time the Patriots missed the playoffs was in 2008 when Brady missed all but one game with a torn ACL. It was also the last time they didn’t win the AFC East. New England has not had a losing season since 2000–Belichick’s first season as head coach and Drew Bledsoe’s final season as starting quarterback.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, New England will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). If Cam Newton and the Patriots don’t improve, the team could be on track to miss the playoffs for only the 4th time in Belichick’s 21 years in charge in New England.

Live coverage for Sunday’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch.

RELATED: John Harbaugh says Cam Newton remains a talented, dangerous quarterback

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 10

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

Where : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium When : Sunday, November 15

: Sunday, November 15 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.