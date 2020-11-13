Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LINZ, Austria (AP) Aryna Sabalenka eased past Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele 6-0, 6-3 Thursday to advance to her sixth quarterfinal of the season at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The 11th-ranked Sabalenka condeded just three points on serve in the 26-minute opening set and saved all nine break points she faced.

“I came here for the title and I will do everything to get it,” Sabalenka said in an on-court interview.

The top-seeded Sabalenka, who won four of her five previous quarterfinals, next plays French qualifier Oceane Dodin, who defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-4.

The second-seeded Elise Martens outlasted Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 and next takes on Veronika Kudermetova, who defeated Arantxa Rus 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Also, French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska rallied to defeat 2018 Linz champion Camila Giorgi 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal against the fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 30th edition of the Austrian indoor event is the last tournament on the WTA calendar this year.