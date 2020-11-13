NFL Week 10 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 10 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 10 power rankings.

Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take on the New England Patriots (3-5) in Foxborough. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a 24-10 road win against the Indianapolis Colts where they set a record with 31 straight 20-point games. The Ravens streak began when Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. Baltimore scored 16 points in Flacco’s last start, against the Steelers on November 4, 2018. Since taking over as the starting QB, Jackson has compiled a 25-5 regular season record, tying Dan Marino for the best record by a QB through 30 starts in the Super Bowl era.

The New England Patriots came back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday night. Cam Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and ran for two touchdowns to move into the top 40 in NFL history in career rushing touchdowns. Newton has run for a total of 66 career touchdowns.

RELATED: NFL has unusual Sunday afternoon, with five games early, six games late

2020 NFL Week 10 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, November 15

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

The Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, November 16

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 10

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

Where : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium When : Sunday, November 15

: Sunday, November 15 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.