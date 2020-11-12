Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Ravens vs. Patriots this week on Sunday Night Football in Foxborough. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

The Baltimore Ravens are second in the AFC South, with a 6-2 record after last Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens were down 10-7 after the first half but Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, went 19-for-23 with 170 passing yards and 58 yards rushing to carry his team to victory. Since becoming Baltimore’s starting QB in the middle of the 2018 season, Jackson is now 25-5 in the regular season.

The New England Patriots are 3-5 and sit third in the AFC East since Monday night’s 30-27 win against the New York Jets where New England came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Nick Folk made the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired on the clock. Cam Newton finished 27 of 35 for 274 yards and ran for two touchdowns marking his second career win in a game where his team trailed by at least 10 points in the 4th quarter. Prior to Monday night, Newton was 1-38 in such situations, including playoffs.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 10

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

Where : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium When : Sunday, November 15

: Sunday, November 15 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

