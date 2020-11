Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

This week’s Sunday Night Football game features a match up between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots. Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 10 power rankings.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (6-2) sit second in the AFC South after last Sunday’s 24-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Sunday’s victory set a major milestone for Baltimore as the Ravens set a record with 31 straight 20-point games. The Denver Broncos (2012-2014) previously held the record with 30 straight games of 20 or more points. For Jackson, it was his first career win when trailing at halftime (he was 0-6 in such games entering Week 9, including two postseason losses).

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots (3-5) are coming off Monday night’s 30-27 win against the New York Jets. Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and helped lead three fourth quarter scoring drives as the Patriots overcame a 27-17 deficit in the final quarter to win. It was Newton’s second career win in a game where his team trailed by at least 10 points in the 4th quarter. Entering Monday’s game, he was 1-38 in such situations, including playoffs (only other win came with CAR vs PHI in 2018).

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Cardinals knock off Seahawks 37-34 in overtime thriller

Week 8, November 1 – Eagles win ugly, 23-9 over Cowboys to remain in first place

Week 9, November 8 – Saints in driver’s seat in NFC South after crushing Bucs 38-3

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

