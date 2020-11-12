NFL Week 10 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 10 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 10 power rankings.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) take on the New England Patriots (3-5) in Foxborough. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a 24-10 road win against the Indianapolis Colts where they set a record with 31 straight 20-point games. The Ravens streak began when Jackson replaced Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. Baltimore scored 16 points in Flacco’s last start, against the Steelers on November 4, 2018. Since taking over as the starting QB, Jackson has compiled a 25-5 regular season record, tying Dan Marino for the best record by a QB through 30 starts in the Super Bowl era.
The New England Patriots came back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday night. Cam Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and ran for two touchdowns to move into the top 40 in NFL history in career rushing touchdowns. Newton has run for a total of 66 career touchdowns.
2020 NFL Week 10 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, November 12
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, November 15
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
The Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, November 16
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 10
Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots
- Where: Gillette Stadium
- When: Sunday, November 15
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.