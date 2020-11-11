Drew Brees (41) threw four touchdowns in Sunday night’s 38-3 win over the Buccaneers to reclaim the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown record with a total of 564. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (43) now sits second on the list with 561, after failing to throw a single touchdown pass in Sunday’s loss.

Brady and the Buccaneers will look for redemption this Sunday as they take on the Carolina Panthers (1 p.m.) while Brees and the Saints face the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans (4:25 p.m.). Click here to see the full week 10 schedule.

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders

1. Drew Brees – 564

2. Tom Brady – 561

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Dan Marino – 420

6. Philip Rivers – 407

7. Aaron Rodgers – 388

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 381

9. Eli Manning – 366

10. Fran Tarkenton – 342

