The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing.

NBC Sports is home to the 37th Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and resumes on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 on NBCSN before jumping to NBC from 2:30 to 5:30.

Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale at Keeneland:

What is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships?

The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last hurrah of the year. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days, with the Breeders’ Cup Classic closing out the weekend. Friday will see some of the most promising young horses run in 5 juvenile races. On Saturday, many of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys face off in 9 championship races, including the weekend’s marquee race, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Breeders’ Cup originated in 1984 as a year-end championship for North American Thoroughbred horses and their breeders. The brainchild of the late John Gaines, the former owner of Gainesway Farm, the Breeders’ Cup was built by Thoroughbred breeders, for Thoroughbred breeders.

Where is the Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with Keeneland hosting for the second time in Lexington, Ky., just down the road from where many of the horses competing in the event were bred.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Breeders’ Cup will run without fans in the stands. Keeneland will also host again in 2022.

When is the 2020 Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 6-7. Friday’s coverage runs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET, and Saturday’s coverage runs from 12 to 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic is set for 5:13 p.m.

How to watch Breeders’ Cup:

NBC Sports is home to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 6, from 2-6 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC Sports will resume coverage the following day on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 12 p.m., with the broadcast jumping to NBC from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

When does each Breeders’ Cup race begin?

Below is every Breeders’ Cup World Championships race in the order they will be run, along with approximate post times.

Friday, Nov. 6 schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 2:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 2:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Juvenile Turf (Post time: 3:10 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:10 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 3:50 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:50 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 4:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 4:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Juvenile (Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

Saturday, Nov. 7 schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 12:02 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 12:02 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Turf Sprint (Post time: 12:39 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 12:39 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Dirt Mile (Post time: 1:18 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 1:18 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 1:57 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 1:57 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Sprint (Post time: 2:36 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 2:36 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Mile (Post time: 3:15 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:15 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Distaff (Post time: 3:54 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:54 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Turf (Post time: 4:33 p.m. ET) – $4 million purse

(Post time: 4:33 p.m. ET) – $4 million purse Classic (Post time: 5:13 p.m. ET) – $6 million purse

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup starting with Future Stars Friday on Nov. 6 from 2-6 p.m. ET (NBCSN) and continuing with Championship Saturday on Nov. 7 from 12-5:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN until 2:30, NBC from 2:30-5:30).