With a total of 561 career touchdown passes, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (43) is currently the NFL’s All-Time passing touchdown leader. Brady threw for two touchdowns against the New York Giants on Monday night. Drew Brees (41) sits second with 560 career touchdown passes, just one behind Brady’s current record.

Coming up on Sunday Night Football this week, the two veteran quarterbacks will face off in a match-up you don’t want to miss when the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay (6-2) currently leads the division, but a win from the Saints (5-2) would give New Orleans the division lead and control in the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders

1. Tom Brady – 561

2. Drew Brees – 560

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Dan Marino – 420

6. Philip Rivers – 407

7. Aaron Rodgers – 384

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 378

9. Eli Manning – 366

10. Fran Tarkenton – 342

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium

: Raymond James Stadium When : Sunday, November 8

: Sunday, November 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

