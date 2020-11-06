Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of week 9 games, including this week’s Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Week 9 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, November 5
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium
- The 49ers are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Sunday, November 8
New York Giants at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field
- The Washington Football team will allow a limited number of season ticket holders to attend the game on Sunday.
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Titans are allowing spectators at nearly 12.5% capacity.
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium
- The Vikings are not currently allowing spectators.
Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium
- The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field
- The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans to attend this week’s game.
Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium
- The Bills are not allowing fans until further notice.
Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- The Falcons will have a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium
- The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week. The team has had nearly 25,000 spectators attend games this season.
Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals will allow up to 4,200 fans to attend this week’s game.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
- The Buccaneers have allowed nearly 16,000 spectators to attend games.
Monday, November 9
New England Patriots at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.