This Saturday on NBC, Clemson, the number 1 team in the country, heads to the South Bend to take on the #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The last time a number 1 team played at Notre Dame Stadium was in 2005 when USC defeated a 9th-ranked Notre Dame team in 2005–fifteen years ago. See below for the complete list of #1 teams that have played at the home of the Fighting Irish.

Tomorrow’s game also marks another milestone as it will be the first top-5 game at Notre Dame Stadium in more than 20 years. Follow all of the action starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with the pre-game show. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information on how to watch the game.

No.1 Teams That Have Played at Notre Dame Stadium

-2005, USC (USC defeated #9 ND, 34-31)

-2000, Nebraska (Nebraska defeated #23 ND, 27-24 in OT)

-1993, Florida State (#2 ND won, 31-24)

-1988, Miami (#4 ND won, 31-30)

-1968, Purdue (Purdue defeated #2 ND, 37-22)

-1967, USC (USC defeated #5 ND, 24-7)

-1965, Michigan State (Michigan State won against #4 ND, 12-3)

-1936, Northwestern (#11 ND won, 26-6)

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson on NBC – November 7

Notre Dame vs Clemson

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

: Notre Dame Stadium When : Saturday, November 7

: Saturday, November 7 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online with the NBC Sports App

