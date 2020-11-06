This Saturday on NBC, Clemson, the number 1 team in the country, heads to the South Bend to take on the #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The last time a number 1 team played at Notre Dame Stadium was in 2005 when USC defeated a 9th-ranked Notre Dame team in 2005–fifteen years ago. See below for the complete list of #1 teams that have played at the home of the Fighting Irish.
Tomorrow’s game also marks another milestone as it will be the first top-5 game at Notre Dame Stadium in more than 20 years. Follow all of the action starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with the pre-game show. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information on how to watch the game.
No.1 Teams That Have Played at Notre Dame Stadium
-2005, USC (USC defeated #9 ND, 34-31)
-2000, Nebraska (Nebraska defeated #23 ND, 27-24 in OT)
-1993, Florida State (#2 ND won, 31-24)
-1988, Miami (#4 ND won, 31-30)
-1968, Purdue (Purdue defeated #2 ND, 37-22)
-1967, USC (USC defeated #5 ND, 24-7)
-1965, Michigan State (Michigan State won against #4 ND, 12-3)
-1936, Northwestern (#11 ND won, 26-6)
RELATED: Things To Learn – Notre Dame’s time ‘on the brink’ will end, win or lose, against Clemson
How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson on NBC – November 7
Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium
- When: Saturday, November 7
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online with the NBC Sports App
More: And In That Corner … Clemson’s wounded defense looms for Notre Dame