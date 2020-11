Breeders’ Cup 2020: Results, winners, full race replays

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup will give away $28 million in purses and awards to some of the best horses from around the world. The 14 championship races are held over two days, with 2-year-old juveniles running in 5 races on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 6) and older horses running in 9 races on Championship Saturday (Nov. 7).

NBC Sports is home to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, providing live racing, in-depth analysis and expert picks before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 6, from 2-6 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. On Saturday, coverage resumes on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app beginning at 12 p.m., with the broadcast jumping to NBC from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Follow along here for live results from each race.

Results from Friday, November 6

Juvenile Turf Sprint (2:30 p.m. ET post time, $1 million purse)

1st: Golden Pal (Trainer: Wesley Ward; Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2nd: Cowan (Trainer: Steve Asmussen; Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.)

3rd: Ubettabelieveit (IRE) (Trainer: Nigel Tinkler; Jockey: Rowan Scott)

Weekend schedule

Friday, Nov. 6 schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 2:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 2:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Juvenile Turf (Post time: 3:10 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:10 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 3:50 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:50 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 4:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 4:30 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Juvenile (Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

Saturday, Nov. 7 schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 12:02 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 12:02 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Turf Sprint (Post time: 12:39 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 12:39 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Dirt Mile (Post time: 1:18 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse

(Post time: 1:18 p.m. ET) – $1 million purse Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 1:57 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 1:57 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Sprint (Post time: 2:36 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 2:36 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Mile (Post time: 3:15 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:15 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Distaff (Post time: 3:54 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse

(Post time: 3:54 p.m. ET) – $2 million purse Turf (Post time: 4:33 p.m. ET) – $4 million purse

(Post time: 4:33 p.m. ET) – $4 million purse Classic (Post time: 5:13 p.m. ET) – $6 million purse

Watch NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup starting with Future Stars Friday on Nov. 6 from 2-6 p.m. ET (NBCSN) and continuing with Championship Saturday on Nov. 7 from 12-5:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN until 2:30, NBC from 2:30-5:30).