It’s Notre Dame vs Clemson this Saturday night on NBC. Follow all of the action starting at 7:00 p.m. ET with the pre-game show. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday marks the first top-5 game at Notre Dame Stadium in more than 20 years and with Clemson as their opponent, it will be the first #1 team the Irish have faced since their 2005 match-up against USC.

The Irish are 6-0 for the fourth time under Brian Kelly (2012, 2014, 2018) and in two of those three previous times they finished with an undefeated regular season. Notre Dame is coming off a 31-13 win at Georgia Tech last weekend. QB Ian Book completed 18-of-26 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown. The fifth year quarterback has never lost at Notre Dame Stadium, going 13-0 with a total of 38 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in his career at home. Book has led the Irish to 12 consecutive victories – the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Boston College Eagles 34-28 last Saturday despite playing without their star QB Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19. D.J. Uiagalelei, the freshman back-up quarterback, made his first career start last week going 30-of-41 for 342 yards with two touchdowns. The 19-year-old will make his first road start this weekend against Notre Dame. Senior RB Travis Etienne broke the ACC career rushing record finishing the game with two touchdowns and a career-high 264 all-purpose yards. The two-time defending ACC Player of the Year leads all FBS players in scrimmage yards this season.

Clemson enters this weekend with a 36-game regular season win streak and has won its last 28 games against ACC opponents. The Tigers last lost a regular-season game in 2017, when they fell 27-24 at Syracuse.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson on NBC – November 7

Notre Dame vs Clemson

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

: Notre Dame Stadium When : Saturday, November 7

: Saturday, November 7 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: Brian Kelly returns to long view, Clemson ‘not the end-all’ for Notre Dame