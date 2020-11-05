It’s the Saints vs Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown this week on Sunday Night Football featuring two of the most dominant quarterbacks in NFL history, Drew Brees (41) and Tom Brady (43). The veterans will battle it out for the all-time passing touchdown record. Brady is currently in the lead with 561 career touchdown passes but all of that could unravel this Sunday as Brees is just one behind him.

This is second time that the two teams are going head-to-head this season. The Saints beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in week 1. However, the Buccaneers (6-2) currently lead the NFC South by a half-game over the Saints (5-2). If the Saints win they would take over the division lead and control the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay.

Last week, New Orleans pulled off a 26-23 overtime victory against the Bears–it was the team’s fourth straight win which is the longest active win streak in the NFC and the second longest in the NFL. RB Alvin Kamara is on pace for a record-setting year as a receiver. Kamara made nine catches for 96 yards in Sunday’s win and now has 55 catches for 556 yards on the year. He leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (987) and is the Saints’ leading rusher and receiver. The Saints have relied heavily on Kamara while their star wide receivers have been out, however, Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both returned to practice this week.

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night–the team’s third straight win and sixth in their last seven games. Brady is surrounded by offensive weapons. WR Mike Evans is tied for the NFL lead with 7 rec TD entering Week 9 while TE Rob Gronkowski has caught a touchdown in 3 straight games. And now Tampa Bay is bringing in WR Antonio Brown who will be playing in his first game since serving an 8-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown led the league in touchdown receptions in his last full season.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 9

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium

: Raymond James Stadium When : Sunday, November 8

: Sunday, November 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

