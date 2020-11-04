Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of week 9 games, including this week’s Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: No new positive COVID-19 tests for Cardinals

Week 9 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, November 5

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium

The 49ers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Sunday, November 8

New York Giants at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field

The Washington Football team will allow a limited number of season ticket holders to attend the game on Sunday.

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans are allowing spectators at nearly 12.5% capacity.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are not currently allowing spectators.

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at nearly 25% capacity.

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans to attend this week’s game.

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not allowing fans until further notice.

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons will have a limited amount of spectators this Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium

The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to allow spectators this week. The team has had nearly 25,000 spectators attend games this season.

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals will allow up to 4,200 fans to attend this week’s game.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers have allowed nearly 16,000 spectators to attend games.

Monday, November 9

New England Patriots at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium