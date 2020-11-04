It’s Notre Dame vs Clemson this Saturday night on NBC. Follow all of the action starting at 7:00 p.m. ET with the pre-game show. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game marks the fifth meeting between the Fighting Irish and the Tigers, and just the second meeting between the two teams at Notre Dame Stadium. Historically, Clemson has had the upper hand winning three of the last four matchups (1979, 2015, 2018). Notre Dame’s sole win came in 1977.

Notre Dame is coming off a 31-13 win at Georgia Tech last weekend. QB Ian Book completed 18-of-26 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown. The fifth year quarterback has never lost at Notre Dame Stadium, going 13-0 with a total of 38 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in his career at home. After starting the season undefeated at home, the Fighting Irish are looking to extend their 22-game home win streak on Saturday. The team’s last home loss was in September 2017 against Georgia.

Clemson overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Boston College Eagles 34-28 last Saturday. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, made his first career start after star QB Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19. Uiagalelei went 30-of-41 for 342 yards with two touchdowns and will make his first road start this weekend against Notre Dame. Senior RB Travis Etienne broke the ACC career rushing record finishing the game with two touchdowns and a career-high 264 all-purpose yards.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson on NBC – November 7

Notre Dame vs Clemson

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

: Notre Dame Stadium When : Saturday, November 7

: Saturday, November 7 Start Time : 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff; pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online with the NBC Sports App

