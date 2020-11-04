NFL Week 9 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 9 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 9 power rankings.
Tune into NBC on Sunday Night to watch Drew Brees and Tom Brady battle it out for the all-time passing touchdown record as the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady currently owns the record with a total of 561 career touchdown passes but for now, Brees is just one pass behind him. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
2020 NFL Week 9 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, November 5
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
Sunday, November 8
New York Giants at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, November 9
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 9
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Where: Raymond James Stadium
- When: Sunday, November 8
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
