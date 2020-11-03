Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Saints vs Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown this week on Sunday Night Football.

The New Orleans Saints are 5-2 after last week’s 26-23 overtime victory against the Bears. RB Alvin Kamara is on pace for a record-setting year as a receiver. Kamara made nine catches for 96 yards in Sunday’s win and now has 55 catches for 556 yards on the year. The Saints have relied heavily on Kamara while their star wide receivers have been out, however, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Marquez Callaway all have a chance to return to the lineup this week.

Brady and the Buccaneers lead the NFC South with a 6-2 record after the team’s 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night. Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns to regain the all-time passing touchdowns lead. With a total of 561 career touchdown passes, Brady is just ahead of Brees who held the record just 24 hours before.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 9

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium

: Raymond James Stadium When : Sunday, November 8

: Sunday, November 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

