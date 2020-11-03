NFL Week 9 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 9 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of this week’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 9 power rankings.

Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered

Tune into NBC on Sunday Night to watch Drew Brees and Tom Brady battle it out for the all-time passing touchdown record as the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady currently owns the record with a total of 561 career touchdown passes but for now, Brees is just one pass behind him. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

RELATED: NFL sees an increase in Tier 3 positives

2020 NFL Week 9 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, November 5

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, November 8

New York Giants at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, November 9

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 9

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium

: Raymond James Stadium When : Sunday, November 8

: Sunday, November 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.