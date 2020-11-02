With a total of 560 career touchdown passes, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is currently the NFL’s All-Time passing touchdown leader but all of that could change tonight as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (8:15 P.M. ET). The Buccaneers quarterback sits second on the list of NFL All-Time passing touchdown leaders with 559 career touchdown passes, just one behind Brees’ record.

In just six short days on Sunday Night Football, the two veteran quarterbacks will face off in a match-up you don’t want to miss when the New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to follow all of the action.

Top 10 NFL All-Time Passing Touchdown Leaders

1. Drew Brees – 560

2. Tom Brady – 559

3. Peyton Manning – 539

4. Brett Favre – 508

5. Dan Marino – 420

6. Philip Rivers – 407

7. Aaron Rodgers – 384

8. Ben Roethlisberger – 378

9. Eli Manning – 366

10. Fran Tarkenton – 342

Brees vs. Brady: How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 9

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium

: Raymond James Stadium When : Sunday, November 8

: Sunday, November 8 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

