Bob Baffert’s Improbable opens as the 5-2 morning line favorite to lead the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic odds at Keeneland on Saturday, Nov. 7. He will start from the No. 8 spot. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic is set for approximately 5:13 p.m. ET.

Improbable took fifth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile but is on a three-race winning streak with firsts in the Hollywood Gold Cup, Whitney and Awesome Again (all G1). Baffert’s three charges break from the outermost stalls, with 2020 Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness runner up Authentic (9-5) starting from the No. 9 and the infamous Maximum Security (7-2) taking the far outside at No. 10.

Maximum Security first made waves after his controversial disqualification from the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He went on to win the inaugural $20 million Saudi Cup in February of 2020, just days before his then-trainer Jason Servis was indicted by the FBI for participating in a systematic doping ring that swept up multiple horses, including Maximum Security. After a trainer change and several months off, he collected two graded wins in three starts with Baffert.

The Baffert contingent’s biggest competition will be Saratoga sweetheart Tiz the Law (3-1). The 2020 Belmont and Travers winner takes the No. 2 stall in the Classic. After finishing second in the Kentucky Derby behind Authentic, Tiz the Law sat out the Preakness so he could rest up for the Breeders’ Cup. He is owned by New York-based racing syndicate Sackatoga Stables and trained by Barclay Tagg—the same connections behind 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide.

This year’s Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver had her pick between the Classic and Distaff but opted for the ladies-only Distaff, where she opens with 2-1 odds. She will face heavyweight Monomoy Girl (8-5), who won the race in 2018.

Below are the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic odds and post positions as of Monday, Nov. 2.

1. Tacitus (20-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

2. Tiz the Law (3-1)

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manny Franco

3. By My Standards (10-1)

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

4. Tom’s d’Etat (6-1)

Trainer: Albert Stall Jr.

Jockey: Joel Rosario

5. Title Ready (30-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

6. Higher Power (20-1)

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Flavien Prat

7. Global Campaign (20-1)

Trainer: Stanley Hough

Jockey: Javier Castellano

8. Improbable (5-2)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

9. Authentic (9-5)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

10. Maximum Security (7-2)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Luis Saez

