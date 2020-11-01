Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of this week 8 games, including tonight’s Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.
RELATED: Giants – Contacts of Will Hernandez back to work Friday
Week 8 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, October 29
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium
- The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.
Sunday, November 1
Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium
- The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium
- The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- The Packers are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions – Ford Field
- The Lions are currently not allowing fans to attend games.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium
- The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 spectators to attend games.
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators to attend games.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium
- The Bills are not allowing fans until further notice.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Denver Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field
- The Seahawks are not currently allowing spectators.
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field
- The Bears are not allowing fans until further notice.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles will allow 7,500 fans at the game this week.
Monday, November 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants – Met Life Stadium
- The Giants are not allowing spectators until further notice.