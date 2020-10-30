Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of this week 8 games, including this week’s Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 8 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are allowing up to 5,240 spectators to attend games.

Sunday, November 1

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing spectators at nearly 22% capacity.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field

The Packers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions – Ford Field

The Lions are currently not allowing fans to attend games.

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns are allowing up to 12,000 spectators to attend games.

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators to attend games.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not allowing fans until further notice.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

The Seahawks are not currently allowing spectators.

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field

The Bears are not allowing fans until further notice.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles will allow 7,500 fans at the game this week.

Monday, November 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants – Met Life Stadium