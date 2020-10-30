Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles this week on Sunday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-5 after Sunday’s humiliating 25-3 loss to Washington, a team that entered week 7 averaging only 18 points a game. Washington picked up 397 yards last week while holding Dallas to 142 total yards. To make matters worse, Cowboys backup QB Andy Dalton was forced out of the game with 6:20 left in the third quarter after an illegal hit by LB Jon Bostic. Washington head coach Ron Rivera apologized to Mike McCarthy for the hit. The Cowboys, who just lost their starting QB Dak Prescott to a season ending compound fracture in week 5, might have to rely on Ben DiNucci–a seventh-round pick from James Madison–if Dalton isn’t cleared to play on Sunday.

The Eagles are 2-4-1 record after overcoming an 11-point deficit and pulling off a 22-21 win over the New York Giants last week. The win not only ended a 2-game losing streak for Philly, but moved the Eagles into the NFC East lead. QB Carson Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. WR DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain during the final punt return of the game and will be out indefinitely. This was Jackson’s first game back since experiencing a hamstring injury in week three.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 8

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Where : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field When : Sunday, November 1

: Sunday, November 1 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

