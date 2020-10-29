Hewitt leads fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEWPORT, R.I. — Two-time Grand Slam title winner Lleyton Hewitt led the fan voting for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 and will get a bonus of 3% added to his tally from the official voting group.

The Hall announced the results of four weeks of fan voting Wednesday. Lisa Raymond finished second and gets a 2% boost to her official vote, and Jonas Bjorkman was third and so gets a bonus of 1%.

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Bruguera are also on the ballot in the player category.

Players need 75% support from the official voting group — which includes tennis media and historians — to be elected to the Hall, and the fan vote can help push someone over that threshold.