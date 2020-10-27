NFL Week 8 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 8 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of Sunday’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 8 power rankings.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-5 after last week’s 25-3 loss to Washington that left back up QB Andy Dalton with a concussion after taking a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Washington LB Jon Bostic. Nearly three weeks ago, Dallas lost its starting QB Dak Prescott to a season ending right ankle injury. If Dalton does not clear concussion protocol on time, rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick from James Madison, could make his first NFL start on Sunday night against the Eagles.

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4-1 after last Sunday’s 22-21 win over the New York Giants where they managed to come back from 11-point deficit. Offensive lineman Jason Peters, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, safety Rudy Ford, and linebacker T.J. Edwards are returning to practice this week and will all be eligible to play against Dallas on Sunday. However, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway have both been placed on injured reserve after sustaining injuries in last Thursday’s game.

RELATED: Antonio Brown officially signs with the Buccaneers

2020 NFL Week 8 Schedule:

Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, November 1

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, November 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 8

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Where : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field When : Sunday, November 1

: Sunday, November 1 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.