Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like this week as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of Week 7 games, including tonight’s Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.
RELATED: As teams fade from contention, COVID-19 concerns will grow
Week 7 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, October 22
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles will allow 7,500 fans at the game this week.
Sunday, October 25
Dallas Cowboys at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field
- Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that football stadiums can be open at 10% capacity. However, The Washington Football team is expected to have up to 3,500 fans in attendance starting November 8.
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- For the first time this season, the Saints will allow up to 3,000 fans to attend the game.
Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Titans allowed the stadium to reopen to spectators at 12.5 % capacity on October 13. That number is expected to increase gradually throughout the month of October.
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- The Falcons have been allowing fans to attend games at a limited capacity since October 11.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium
- The Patriots are not currently allowing spectators.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not currently allowing spectators.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Denver Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals will allow up to 1,200 fans to attend the game.
Monday, October 26
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium
- The Rams are not currently allowing spectators.