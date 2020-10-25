It’s the Seahawks vs Cardinals tonight on Sunday Night Football. The schedule was originally set to feature a primetime match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders but there’s been a change of plans after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the starting offensive line is isolating at home. In addition, the Raiders have placed cornerback Damon Arnette on the COVID-19 reserve list, and safety Johnathan Abram is currently isolated. The Buccaneers vs. Raiders game will now be a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Fox.
According to the NFL, changes “were made out of an abundance of caution” and so that fans would not be left without a Sunday Night Football game.
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
- Where: State Farm Stadium
- When: Sunday, October 25
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
