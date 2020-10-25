Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 7 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch all of today’s games. Here are PFT’s Week 7 power rankings.

Tune into NBC on tonight to watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Tonight’s primetime game was supposed to feature a match up between The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders, however the NFL made changes to the schedule after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19. The Buccaneers-Raiders game that had been scheduled for Sunday night will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Fox.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. They are the only undefeated team in the NFC. The Seahawks had a bye week in Week 6 but prior to that, they pulled off a 27-26 comeback win against the Vikings in week 5.

The Cardinals sit second in the NFC West with a 4-2 record, after a dominant 38-10 win over Dallas last week. This was Arizona’s second consecutive win. The Cardinals have outscored their last two opponents (NYJ/DAL) by a score of 68-20.

2020 NFL Week 7 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. om Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 25

Dallas Cowboys at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, October 26

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Where : State Farm Stadium When : Sunday, October 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC Stream live : Watch online or with the NBC Sports App



WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.