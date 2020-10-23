How to watch Seahawks vs Cardinals: TV channel, kick off time for Sunday Night Football

By Mary OmatigaOct 23, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s the Seahawks vs Cardinals this week on Sunday Night Football. The schedule was originally set to feature a primetime match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders but there’s been a change of plans after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the starting offensive line is isolating at home.  In addition, the Raiders have placed cornerback Damon Arnette on the COVID-19 reserve list, and safety Johnathan Abram is currently isolated. The Buccaneers vs. Raiders game will now be a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

According to the NFL, changes “were made out of an abundance of caution” and the scheduling change was made so that fans would not be left without a Sunday Night Football game.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

  • Where: State Farm Stadium
  • When: Sunday, October 25
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch online or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.

