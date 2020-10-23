Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Seahawks vs Cardinals this week on Sunday Night Football. The schedule was originally set to feature a primetime match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders but there’s been a change of plans after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the starting offensive line is isolating at home. In addition, the Raiders have placed cornerback Damon Arnette on the COVID-19 reserve list, and safety Johnathan Abram is currently isolated. The Buccaneers vs. Raiders game will now be a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

According to the NFL, changes “were made out of an abundance of caution” and the scheduling change was made so that fans would not be left without a Sunday Night Football game.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Where : State Farm Stadium

: State Farm Stadium When : Sunday, October 25

: Sunday, October 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

