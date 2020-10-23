Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

The 5-0 Seattle Seahawks head to State Farm Stadium to take on the 4-2 Arizona Cardinals this week on Sunday Night Football. The original Sunday Night Football schedule featured a match up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders but that game will now take place at 4:05 PM ET on Fox.

The schedule change comes after Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19. Brown, the rest of the Raiders offensive line, and a few defensive players will be isolating at home while the NFL continues to monitor the situation. The times were swapped in order to ensure fans have a primetime game this week.

For the first time in franchise history, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are 5-0. The Seahawks, who are coming off a bye week, are the only undefeated team in the NFC. The Cardinals head into this week 7 match up on a two-game win streak. They’ve outscored their last two opponents (NYJ/DAL) by a score of 68-20.

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 7 power rankings.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

