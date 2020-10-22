Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 7 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.
Check out the full schedule of Week 7 games, including Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Week 7 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, October 22
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles will allow 7,500 spectators at the game this week.
Sunday, October 25
Dallas Cowboys at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field
- Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that football stadiums can be open at 10% capacity. However, The Washington Football team is expected to have up to 3,500 fans in attendance starting November 8.
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- For the first time this season, the Saints will allow up to 3,000 fans to attend the game.
Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium
- The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Titans allowed the stadium to reopen to spectators at 12.5 % capacity on October 13. That number is expected to increase gradually throughout the month of October.
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- The Falcons have been allowing fans to attend games at a limited capacity since October 11.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals will allow up to 1,200 fans to attend the game.
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium
- The Patriots are not currently allowing spectators.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not currently allowing spectators.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High
- The Denver Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.
Monday, October 26
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium
- The Rams are not currently allowing spectators.
