Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 7 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of Week 7 games, including Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 7 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles will allow 7,500 spectators at the game this week.

Sunday, October 25

Dallas Cowboys at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field

Last week, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that football stadiums can be open at 10% capacity. However, The Washington Football team is expected to have up to 3,500 fans in attendance starting November 8.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium

The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

For the first time this season, the Saints will allow up to 3,000 fans to attend the game.

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans are allowing spectators at nearly 20% capacity.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals are allowing up to 12,000 spectators at games.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans allowed the stadium to reopen to spectators at 12.5 % capacity on October 13. That number is expected to increase gradually throughout the month of October.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons have been allowing fans to attend games at a limited capacity since October 11.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals will allow up to 1,200 fans to attend the game.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium

The Patriots are not currently allowing spectators.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium

The Chargers are not currently allowing spectators.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos are allowing up to 5,700 spectators.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders are not currently allowing spectators.

Monday, October 26

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium