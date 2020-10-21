Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

This Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Allegiant Stadium take on the Las Vegas Raiders. .

The 4-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFC South and are coming off a strong 38-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady made 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to TE Rob Gronkrowski. It was also Gronkowski’s first touchdown since 2018 as he retired after that season and did not play in 2019. RB Ronald Jones had two touchdowns and ran for a total of113 yards.

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a major 40-32 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in week 5. Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie WR Henry Ruggs made two catches for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown. The Raiders, who are second in the AFC West, are coming off a bye week.

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 7 power rankings.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – 49ers pull off a 24-16 upset over the Rams

Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

