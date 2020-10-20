Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Breeders’ Cup Classic pits the top horses from around the world against each other in the ultimate showdown to finish out the year in horse racing. Here’s everything you need to know about racing’s grand finale at Keeneland:

What is the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The $6 million Classic is a 1 1/4-mile race on the dirt with 14 spots open to any horse aged 3 and up with no gender conditions. The Classic is considered the grand finale of the horse racing season, with some of the richest horses, trainers and jockeys going head-to-head.

Who is running in the race?

The field is still up in the air for the 37th Breeders’ Cup Classic, but the horses must either win a Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In” race or collect enough qualifying points from winning graded stakes races throughout the last year.

Where is the Classic?

The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with Keeneland hosting for the second time in Lexington, Ky., just down the road from where many of the horses competing in the event were bred.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Breeders’ Cup will run without fans in the stands. Keeneland will also host again in 2022.

When is the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 6-7, and the Classic takes the final spot on Nov. 7. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic is set for 5:13 p.m.

How to watch Breeders’ Cup Classic:

Watch the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage of the Breeders’ Cup Classic will run from 2:30-5:30 p.m. ET, with a post time of approximately 5:13 p.m. ET. Additional coverage will broadcast on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app on Friday, Nov. 6 from 2-5:30 p.m. ET and on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 12-5:30 p.m. ET.

Who should I watch for?

Preakness Stakes winner Swiss Skydiver has her pick between the Breeders’ Cup Classic and the all-female field in the Distaff. The other two 2020 Triple Crown champs Tiz the Law and Authentic are also in contention for the Classic. G2 Stephen Foster winner Tom’s d’Etat was the talk of the town early in the summer, but Improbable’s win in the G1 Awesome Again Stakes back in September made him one of the top horses to watch. Pacific Classic (G1) champ Maximum Security looks to make his fourth start with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert in the Classic as well.

