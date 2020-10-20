NFL Week 7 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 7 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch. Here are PFT’s Week 7 power rankings.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South with a 4-2 record. In last Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, the veteran QB had a passer rating of 104.9 while throwing 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. RB Ronald Jones ran for 113 yards with two touchdowns while TE Rob Gronkowski found the end zone for the first time since 2018, making five catches for 78 yards.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are second in the AFC West with a 3-2 record. The Raiders are coming off a bye week in week 6, but prior to that the team had a dominant 40-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in week 5. Carr completed 22-of-31 passes for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Rookie WR Henry Ruggs had an impactful game making two catches for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown.

2020 NFL Week 7 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. om Fox/NFL Network

Sunday, October 25

Dallas Cowboys at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, October 26

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Where : Allegiant Stadium

: Allegiant Stadium When : Sunday, October 25

: Sunday, October 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

