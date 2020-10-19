Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s the Buccaneers vs Raiders this week on Sunday Night Football.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-2 after last Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, which means the Buccaneers are now first in the NFC South. Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards on Sunday with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 104.9 passer rating. TE Rob Gronkowski led the Buccaneers offense in receiving with five catches for 78 yards while RB Ronald Jones ran for 113 yards with two touchdowns. The Buccaneers defense was able put the pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers who threw two interceptions on Sunday and finished with a 35.4 passer rating before being pulled with just six minutes left in the game.

The 3-2 Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a bye week and currently sit second in the AFC West. In week 5, Derek Carr and the Raiders ended the Chiefs’ winning streak with a 40-32 upset victory. Carr went 22-of-31 for 347 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. RB Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while rookie WR Henry Ruggs caught two passes for 118 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Where : Allegiant Stadium

: Allegiant Stadium When : Sunday, October 25

: Sunday, October 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.