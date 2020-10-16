Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 6 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of Week 6 games, including Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the LA Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Week 6 NFL Stadium Capacity

2020 NFL Week 6 Schedule:

Sunday, October 18

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans allowed the stadium to reopen to spectators at 12.5 percent capacity on Tuesday night. That number is expected to increase gradually throughout the month of October.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers will allow 7,500 spectators at the game this week.

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles will allow 7,500 spectators at the game this week.

The Washington Football Team at New York Giants – MetLife Stadium

The Giants are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings will allow up to 250 family members of of Vikings personnel to attend the game on Sunday.

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at 25% of the stadium’s capacity.

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow up to 12,500 fans this week if the facility reopens and the game still takes place as scheduled, however the NFL is still monitoring the situation after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers will continue to allow fans at a limited capacity.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Dolphins will continue to allow up to 13,000 of spectators to attend games despite being granted the clearance to open the stadium at full capacity.

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium

The Patriots are not currently allowing spectators.

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers are allowing fans at up to 25% of the stadium’s capacity.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium

The 49ers are not currently allowing spectators.

Monday, October 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not currently allowing spectators.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium