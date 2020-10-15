Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This week on Sunday Night Football the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams face off against the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Jared Goff and the Rams are coming off a dominant 30-10 win over the Washington Redskins, completing their sweep of the NFC East. The Rams defense held the Redskins to 108 total yards, including 38 rushing yards. DT Aaron Donald and LB Troy Reeder had a combined total of seven sacks last Sunday. Earlier this week Donald was named the NFC defensive player of the week. The Rams are second in the NFC West, behind the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

The San Francisco 49ers struggled in Sunday’s 43-17 loss to the Miami. QB Jimmy Garoppolo was pulled for C.J. Beathard after an ugly first half. Garoppolo who missed two games with a high ankle sprain, completed just 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards, with no touchdowns, two interceptions, a fumble and three sacks. His status for Sunday night’s game is questionable. LB Kwon Alexander may have sustained a high ankle sprain and could also be out on Sunday adding to the long list of defense players that have been sidelined with injury. Defensive Ends Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, and Ezekiel Ansah are all out for the season.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 6

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Where : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium When : Sunday, October 18

: Sunday, October 18 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

