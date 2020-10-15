NFL Week 6 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 6 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch. Here are PFT’s Week 6 power rankings.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Jared Goff and the Rams are 4-1 after their 30-10 win over Washington where they completed their sweep of the NFC East. Defensively, the Rams are tied for first in the league with 20 sacks. DT Aaron Donald has played a major role in that success. Donald had four sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in last Sunday’s win. He also forced a fumble for the second time this season. The league announced early this week that Donald is the NFC defensive player of the week.

The 49ers are coming off a crushing 43-17 loss to Miami where QB Jimmy Garoppolo was benched after the first half. Garoppolo has been dealing with a high ankle sprain and had to miss two games this season but the 49ers remains optimistic about his ability to return to the field despite the fact that the team is riddled with injury. The 49ers are 2-3 already matching their loss total from all of 2019 and have a challenging seven game stretch ahead.

2020 NFL Week 6 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, October 18

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, October 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 5:00 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 6

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Where : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium When : Sunday, October 18

: Sunday, October 18 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.