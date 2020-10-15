NFL Week 6 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 6 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch. Here are PFT’s Week 6 power rankings.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Jared Goff and the Rams are 4-1 after their 30-10 win over Washington where they completed their sweep of the NFC East. Defensively, the Rams are tied for first in the league with 20 sacks. DT Aaron Donald has played a major role in that success. Donald had four sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in last Sunday’s win. He also forced a fumble for the second time this season. The league announced early this week that Donald is the NFC defensive player of the week.
The 49ers are coming off a crushing 43-17 loss to Miami where QB Jimmy Garoppolo was benched after the first half. Garoppolo has been dealing with a high ankle sprain and had to miss two games this season but the 49ers remains optimistic about his ability to return to the field despite the fact that the team is riddled with injury. The 49ers are 2-3 already matching their loss total from all of 2019 and have a challenging seven game stretch ahead.
RELATED: Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered
2020 NFL Week 6 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Sunday, October 18
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
The Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, October 19
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 5:00 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
RELATED: Sean McVay has adjusted his coaching style by relying more on his coordinators
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 6
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Where: Levi’s Stadium
- When: Sunday, October 18
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.