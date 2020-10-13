Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is in full gear and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams head to the bay area for a match up against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 4-1 Rams have officially swept the NFC East after Sunday’s 30-10 win over the Washington Redskins. QB Jared Goff Goff completed 21 of 30 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns last Sunday. RB Darrell Henderson Jr. who leads the team with 260 rushing yards, scored two touchdowns. DT Aaron Donald and LB Troy Reeder finished the game with a combined total of seven sacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are coming off a 43-17 loss against the Dolphins. Garoppolo, who returned after missing two games with a high right ankle sprain, was benched after the first half. He went 7 for 17 for 77 yards with two interceptions and a career low passer rating of 15.7. The 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to practice this week and are hopeful he can play this Sunday night.

RELATED: Fifteen positive COVID-19 tests from October 4-10

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 6 power rankings.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Russell Wilson throws fourth-down TD with 15 seconds left in 27-26 victory over the Vikings

Week 6, October 18 – Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

RELATED: Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered