Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 5 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of Week 5 games, including Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Week 5 NFL Stadium Capacity

2020 NFL Week 5 Schedule:

Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears – Solider Field

The Bears are currently not allowing spectators.

Sunday, October 11

Los Angeles Rams at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team is not currently allowing spectators throughout 2020 season. However, the decision will be re-evaluated if there are any improvements with the coronavirus situation.

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers will allow 7,500 spectators at the game this week after Pennsylvania government officials announced the state’s new guidelines for large outdoor gatherings

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium

The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans will allow up to 13,300 spectators.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens took the first step in opening up the stadium by allowing 250 immediate family members to attend their week 3 match up against the Chiefs. They have not yet disclosed when the stadium will be open to the public.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons will allow spectators for the first time this season at a limited capacity.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium

The 49ers are not currently allowing spectators.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys are allowing spectators. The team has hosted nearly 21,000 spectators since week 2.

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns will be allowed to have up to 12,000 fans in attendance.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

The Seahawks are not currently allowing spectators.

Monday, October 12

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium

The Patriots are not currently allowing spectators. The game has been rescheduled to Monday night after CB Stephen Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The Saints’ request to have 25 percent of the Superdome open for fans on Monday night didn’t get granted, but they are set to play in New Orleans.

Tuesday, October 13

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium