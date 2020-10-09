Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games in Week 5 of the 2020 season?

By Mary OmatigaOct 9, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 5 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of Week 5 games, including Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.       

                RELATED: Coaches become increasingly frustrated with league’s approach to COVID-19

Week 5 NFL Stadium Capacity

2020 NFL Week 5 Schedule:

Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears – Solider Field

  • The Bears are currently not allowing spectators.

Sunday, October 11

Los Angeles Rams at The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field

  • The Washington Football Team is not currently allowing spectators throughout 2020 season. However, the decision will be re-evaluated if there are any improvements with the coronavirus situation.

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium

  • The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium

  • The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

  • The Texans will allow up to 13,300 spectators.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium

  • The Ravens took the first step in opening up the stadium by allowing 250 immediate family members to attend their week 3 match up against the Chiefs. They have not yet disclosed when the stadium will be open to the public.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

  • The Falcons will allow spectators for the first time this season at a limited capacity.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium

  • The 49ers are not currently allowing spectators.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium

  • The Cowboys are allowing spectators. The team has hosted nearly 21,000 spectators since week 2.

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

  • The Seahawks are not currently allowing spectators.

Monday, October 12

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Tuesday, October 13

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium