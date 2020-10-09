It’s the Vikings vs Seahawks this week on Sunday Night Football.

The Minnesota Vikings earned their first win of the season last Sunday in a 31-23 victory over the Houston Texans, a game that was almost in jeopardy of taking place after finding out that their week 3 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, the Vikings had zero positive tests and were able to compete. RB Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, WR Adam Thielen had eight catches for 114 yards, while rookie WR Justin Jefferson caught four passes for 103 yards proving that the Vikings offense is capable of a strong performance. However their defense has been problematic. The Vikings’ 125 points allowed through the first 4 games are the 2nd-most in that span in franchise history.

The Seattle Seahawks are 4-0 for only the second time in team history after Sunday’s 31-23 win against the Dolphins. The first time the Seahawks started 4-0 was in 2013 and the team went on to win the Super Bowl that season. Russell Wilson went 24-of-34 for 360 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, WR DK Metcalf caught four for 106, and WR David Moore had three catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: PFT’s Week Five Power Rankings

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 5

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

Where : CenturyLink Field

: CenturyLink Field When : Sunday, October 11

: Sunday, October 11 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.