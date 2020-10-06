Iga Swiatek, 19, into French Open semifinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Polish teenager Iga Swiatek makes it to her first Grand Slam semifinal thanks to a surprise win against qualifier Martina Trevisan of Italy.

The 54th-ranked Swiatek got off to a slow start before taking 11 of the last 12 games to win 6-3, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both women were appearing in their first major quarterfinal.

Swiatek has been dominant throughout the tournament, dropping zero sets and a total of 20 games over five matches. That includes wins against No. 1 seed Simona Halep, the 2018 champion in Paris, and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.

After defeating the 159th-ranked Trevisan, now Swiatek plays another qualifier, 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.