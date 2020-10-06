Football season is in full effect and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

This week the Minnesota Vikings head to Seattle for a match up against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Historically, Seattle has had the upper hand in this series as the Seahawks have had six consecutive wins against the Vikings.

Minnesota is currently 1-3 but the team won its first game of the season last Sunday against the Houston Texans. Rookie WR Justin Jefferson is having a breakout season. In the team’s week 3 match up against the Titans, Jefferson finished with 175 receiving yards and a touchdown. In last week’s 31-23 victory over Houston, he was finished with 103 receiving yards making him one of two receivers to go over 100 yards in that game. The other was Adam Thielen who had eight catches for 114 yards.

The Seahawks are currently undefeated, the last time the team had a 4-0 start was in 2013 and they went on to win the Super Bowl that season. The offense has scored over 30 points in each of the first four games. Additionally, Russell Wilson has completed 16 touchdowns and thrown only 2 interceptions this season. While Wilson’s passer rating of 112.4 against the Dolphins last week was his lowest of the season, that number still exceeds his 2018 single-season best of 110.9.

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 5 power rankings.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Eagles hang on to beat 49ers 25-20

Week 5, October 11 – Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6, October 18 – Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

