Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 4 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games.

Check out the full schedule of Week 4 games, including Sunday Night Football’s match up on NBC between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 4 NFL Stadium Capacity

2020 NFL Week 4 Schedule:

Thursday, October 1

The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Sunday, October 4

The Washington Football Team is not currently allowing spectators throughout 2020 season. However, the decision will be re-evaluated if there are any improvements with the coronavirus situation.

The Titans were supposed to have approximately 7,000 fans in the stadium this Sunday against the Steelers but the game has been postponed to a later date and the situation is being revaluated after 8 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will allow spectators for the first time this season. Buccaneers season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets. The team has not disclosed a specific number for this week but plans to have approximately 25% capacity for their next home game on October 18.

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins allowed approximately 13,000 fans to attend the home opener on September 20. The same number is expected this week against the Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans will allow up to 13,300 spectators for the first time this week.

The Lions will not have any spectators at this Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys allowed nearly 21,000 spectators in their home opener against the Falcons in week two. The team is expected to expand that number this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals will allow approximately 6,000 spectators for the first time this season.

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field

The Bears are currently not allowing spectators.

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers will have a limited number of spectators for the first time this season. The exact number has not yet been announced.

The Rams are not allowing spectators until further notice.

The Raiders are not allowing spectators this Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators.

The 49ers will not allow spectators this Sunday night.

Monday, October 5