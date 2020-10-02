Stan Wawrinka out at French Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS — French wild card Hugo Gaston eliminated former champion Stan Wawrinka from the French Open, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 as spectators chanted his name and cried “Bravo!”

Gaston’s win, which was interrupted by rain with the players at 2-2 in the third set, propels him to a fourth-round match against U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, runner-up in the last two years at Roland Garros.

“It’s going to be a crazy experience,” said the 20-year-old Gaston, ranked 239th.

Wawrinka won the French Open in 2015.

In another third-round match, it took 36 points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker for Lorenzo Sonego to finally shake off the 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

Sonego eventually won the tiebreaker in the 1-hour, 18-minute third set and the match 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17).

He was among five Italian men in the third round at Roland Garros, an Open Era record at a Grand Slam.