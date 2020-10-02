Football season is in full effect and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-1 coming off a dominant 36-9 victory over the NY Giants last Sunday. While a significant part of their depth chart sidelined by injury, the team’s back up players proved that they can hold their own. Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown while playing in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brandon Aiyuk scored his first NFL touchdown. However, TE Jordan Reed was hurt last week and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with MCL injury. The 49ers have a challenging schedule over the next couple of weeks as their upcoming 7 games feature 4 reigning division winners (vs PHI, at NE, vs GB, at NO), two divisional matchups (at SEA, vs LAR) and Miami.

The Philadelphia Eagles have not won a single game this season. The team tied the Cincinnati Bengals 23-23 last Sunday after Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made the decision to punt with to punt with just 19 seconds left in overtime rather than going for a first down to extend the drive. QB Carson Wentz just hasn’t been playing good football. Wentz, who was 29-for-47 and threw two interceptions last Sunday, currently has a 63.9 passer rating which is the worst in the league. Wentz is tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions and his offense is averaging just 19.7 points/game (27th in NFL). However, Doug Pederson believes Wentz can still get the job done.

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers pull off 37-30 win over New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, October 11 – Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6, October 18 – Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

