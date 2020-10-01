Earliest French Open exit for Sloane Stephens since 2011

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Former runner-up Sloane Stephens lost in the second round for her earliest exit at Roland Garros since a first-round defeat on her debut in 2011.

The 29th-seeded American lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to Spanish player Paula Badosa.

Stephens reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year and the final in 2018.

She had reached at least the third round every year since 2012 except for 2017 when she was injured. Stephens won the U.S. Open later that year.

Stephens led Badosa 27-20 in winners but made 36 unforced errors compared to 18 for her unseeded opponent.

Badosa next faces 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko.